Lowery Thomas LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $248.36. 153,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,994. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

