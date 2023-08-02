Lowery Thomas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

