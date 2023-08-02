Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Sells 650,000 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 0.9% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,671,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 726,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 4,188,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,944. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.