Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $21.46 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 1.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RH worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in RH by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RH by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RH stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.08. 213,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,683. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $394.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

