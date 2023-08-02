Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $449.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

