Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 7,363 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.