Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 7,363 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
