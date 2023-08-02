Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 73 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $152.75. 317,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

