Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

LRCX traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $715.90. 952,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

