Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on HP. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 347,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.