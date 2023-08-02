Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $329.44. 756,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,236. The company has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

