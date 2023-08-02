Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $25.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.