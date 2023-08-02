Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,964. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.