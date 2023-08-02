Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.59. 68,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,940. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

