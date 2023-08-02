Lmcg Investments LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,210 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 3,026,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,643. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.