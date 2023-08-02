Lmcg Investments LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 5,895,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

