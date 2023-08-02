Lmcg Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $56.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,017.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,721.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,603.32. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,883.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

