Lmcg Investments LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $17.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.42. The stock had a trading volume of 505,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,673. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

