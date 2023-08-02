Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,155,000 after buying an additional 1,084,657 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 16,315.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 847,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,075,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 681,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

