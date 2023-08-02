Lmcg Investments LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.8% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.