Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,042 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 13,759,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,562,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

