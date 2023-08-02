Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of EHC traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 862,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

