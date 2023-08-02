Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,520,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after buying an additional 669,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,575,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.