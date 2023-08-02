Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $23.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.54. 11,823,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

