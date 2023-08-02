Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,966. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,652 shares of company stock valued at $114,378,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

