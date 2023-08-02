Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

