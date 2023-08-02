Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

