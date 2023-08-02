Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $104.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.