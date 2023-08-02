Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $302.01, but opened at $275.21. Littelfuse shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 22,969 shares.

The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $2,405,536. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

