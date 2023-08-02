Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

BELFB stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.