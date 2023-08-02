Liquity USD Market Cap Reaches $295.86 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $295.86 million and $3.79 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 296,296,160 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

