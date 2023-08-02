Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Down 4.1%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 92,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 478,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Lion Electric Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.40 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.85 million. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

