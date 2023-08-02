Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,008 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after buying an additional 175,256 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,206. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

