Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,714 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 156,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,924. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.