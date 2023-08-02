Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $505,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 812,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

