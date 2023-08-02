Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $53.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.72. 2,815,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,634. The company has a market capitalization of $314.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

