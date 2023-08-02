Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.13. 85,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.