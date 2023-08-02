Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,922. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

