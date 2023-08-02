Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,734,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,797. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

