Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 764 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. 936,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

