Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NKE traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

