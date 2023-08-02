Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $224,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,007,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The firm has a market cap of $805.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

