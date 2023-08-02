Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,582 shares of company stock worth $8,715,569. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4 %

PCAR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 901,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.