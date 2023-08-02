Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Boosts Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth about $53,671,000,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

