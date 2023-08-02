Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.92.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.8 %

LII stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.83. 99,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $202.97 and a 1-year high of $375.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

