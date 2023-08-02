Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,740 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Lennar were worth $88,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 1.4 %

Lennar stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,881. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

