LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$48.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.91 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at $147,043,247.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.