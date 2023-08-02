LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $569,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,763 shares of company stock worth $3,618,178. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

