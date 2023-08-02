Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. 935,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,783. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

