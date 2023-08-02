Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,878,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 393,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

