Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.20 price objective by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on shares of Legend Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Legend Gold
Legend Gold Stock Performance
About Legend Gold
Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Gold
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.