Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.20 price objective by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on shares of Legend Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Legend Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. Legend Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.24.

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

